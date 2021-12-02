Richfield pantry match

The Richfield Springs Food Pantry received an anonymous donation of $2,500 to match individual or organizational donations in support of residents in northern Otsego and southern Herkimer counties. The pantry uses donations to purchase food, milk cards, and staples for more than 500 individuals in its service area.



Donations of any amount will be matched up to $2,500. This means your dollars are doubled at a time when donations are very much needed to help our neighbors have a food secure holiday season.

Mail checks to The Richfield Springs Food Pantry, P.O Box 140, Richfield Springs, 13439 or via Paypal richfieldfoodbank@gmail.com for information contact Pam at 315-985-0818.