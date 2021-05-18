Richfield Springs man charged with rape of child

New York State Police arrested Edward L. Royster, 42, of Richfield Springs, on charges stemming from a child abuse report, according to a media release Tuesday, May 18.

Royster was arrested Monday, May 17, the release said after, “an investigation conducted by the New York State Police in Richfield Springs Bureau of Criminal Investigation revealed that Royster was engaged in a sexual relationship with a victim reported to be 14 years of age.”