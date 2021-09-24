Richfield Springs to host Community Fun Night

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Richfield Springs Community Center will host Community Fun Night from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 at the center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs.

There will be games and door prizes, as well as free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Local farmers and other vendors will be there selling products and there will be information about the 4-H, the Scouts BSA and youth sports.

At 7 p.m., there will be a screening of “The One and Only Ivan,” in conjunction with the Richfield Springs Public Library.

Contact Rich Frable at rick@richfieldfunzone.org for more information.

Current CDC guidelines for dealing with coronavirus will be followed.

In addition, the center will be hosting Tai Chi classes for people with arthritis beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28. The classes are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Nov. 18.

The classes, which are presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging, are for people age 60 and older. Call 607-547-4232 for more information.