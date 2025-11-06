Letter from Ben Righi

Extending Thanks for Their Help

The Cobleskill Fire Department would like to express our deepest gratitude to the following agencies for their help and support during our recent responses to the two structure fires in the village. Your professionalism, devotion to helping others, and willingness to answer the call for help are appreciated and embodies the true meaning of mutual aid: the Cobleskill Rescue Squad, Cobleskill FD Auxiliary, Cobleskill Police, Water and Codes Departments, Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office and Communications Division Dispatchers, Schoharie County Fire Coordinators Office, Schoharie County FAST, Schoharie County EMS Branch, Schoharie County FIVES Team, Richmondville FD, Carlisle FD, Middleburgh FD, Central Bridge FD, Schoharie FD, Schoharie FD Support Services, Rural Grove FD, Worcester FD, Red Cross, NYS State Police, New York State University Police Department at SUNY Cobleskill, and the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

Ben Righi

Fire Chief

Cobleskill Fire Department