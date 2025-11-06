Village Approves Small Apartment Building, Permits; Trustee Bauer Subits Resignation

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

COOPERSTOWN

At the Village of Cooperstown’s monthly board meeting on Monday, October 27, officials approved a special use application for 26 Walnut Street for four apartments, a rezone for 15 Chestnut Street for the Leatherstocking Corporation, and a variety of permits. Trustees also voted to declare old electric vehicle chargers at Doubleday Field as surplus and to accept a budget proposal from the Town of Middlefield for fire services. Committee reports included the information that the EMS Emergency Squad was only able to raise a crew 39 out of 59 calls during the prior month reporting period.

The board approved permits for the Halloween parade, a veterans’ parade, Alzheimer’s walk, Christmas parade, Christmas decorating day, the winter carnival, a fireworks display, and, retroactively, a Diwali celebration.

Two public hearings were held for different land uses. A rezoning request by the Leatherstocking Corporation for 15 Chestnut Street, the former site of the Cooperstown Inn that is now used as offices, was accepted without objection or public comment.

A request to allow a four unit apartment building at 26 Walnut Street faced opposition from an adjacent property owner.

“It’s going to house eight cars in the back of the building,” said Barbara Curran. “That’s a lot of coming and going on a very busy street. I do have concerns,” she said.

Another neighbor submitted a letter requesting the board permit the project under the condition it bars short-term rentals and smoking. The board approved the request with the condition that it would bar short-term rentals, questioning whether they had the authority to prevent smoking on private property.

The board also approved a budget agreement with the Town of Middlefield, which is served by the Cooperstown Fire District, to fund the purchase of a new fire truck. Middlefield will contribute $29,569.00, after officials previously said a request from Cooperstown of more than $100,000.00 was too much for the town’s small budget.

During committee reports, Trustee George Fasanelli spoke on behalf of the Public Safety Committee. He shared that in the prior reporting period, the Emergency Squad “was summoned 59 times; unfortunately in 20 instances they were unable to raise a crew,” he said. Fasanelli added that when a crew cannot be raised, other agencies will handle a call. He further shared that the EMS will soon be equipped with Starlink satellite service, allowing faster communication with hospitals to prepare for their arrival.

The board accepted Trustee Hanna Joy Bauer’s resignation. Bauer cited growing responsibilities as an entrepreneur dividing her attention in her September 30 resignation letter. The village “will be best served by someone who can fully commit to the important work of the board,” she wrote in her resignation letter, which was included in meeting documents. Bauer wrote that serving has been an “absolute privilege” and “truly inspirational,” saying she is “proud to have had the opportunity to be a voice for our local businesses and to contribute to the ongoing growth and vitality of our community.”