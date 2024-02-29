Advertisement. Advertise with us

Riley To Address Local Dems

ONEONTA—Congressional Candidate Josh Riley, 19th Congressional District, will be the special guest at a “Kickoff for Election 2024” event on Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. in the Otsego Grille of the Morris Conference Center at SUNY Oneonta.

“Josh Riley has deep roots in Upstate New York and proven experience taking on big fights on the national stage,” organizers said in a release. “Josh knows that our political and economic systems have been rigged to benefit special interests at the expense of working folks. He’s running for Congress to change that.”

The kickoff event is hosted by the Otsego County Democratic Committee, SUNY Oneonta Democrats and the Oneonta Democratic Club. Light refreshments will be served. Riley and his hosts will be presenting information about petitioning, voter registration and other ways to be involved.
“We know that Josh is uniquely positioned to win his race,” said Steering Committee member Gary Maffei. “Josh ran an exceptionally strong campaign in 2022, turning out a higher percentage of Democratic voters than any other House campaign in the state while also winning substantial Republican and Independent support.

“We believe we can finish the job in 2024, and we look forward to working with Josh to get it done,” Maffei said.

For more information or to RSVP, visit garymaffei@gmail.com or Oneonta Democratic Club Facebook page.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Guest Editorial: Big PhRMA/Big Business, Big PhRMA/Bad Business

An estimated $2 billion a year was paid by PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturing of America) companies to doctors, fueling an increase in prescriptions, according to a new report published in the “Annals of Internal Medicine.”…

Jump Raises $180K for Children with Serious Health Concerns

The community spirit was palpable as the crowd cheered for each group running into the water. Many teams sported flashy or humorous outfits, and about half did their fundraising and jump on behalf of a particular recipient.…