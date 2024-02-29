Riley To Address Local Dems

ONEONTA—Congressional Candidate Josh Riley, 19th Congressional District, will be the special guest at a “Kickoff for Election 2024” event on Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. in the Otsego Grille of the Morris Conference Center at SUNY Oneonta.

“Josh Riley has deep roots in Upstate New York and proven experience taking on big fights on the national stage,” organizers said in a release. “Josh knows that our political and economic systems have been rigged to benefit special interests at the expense of working folks. He’s running for Congress to change that.”

The kickoff event is hosted by the Otsego County Democratic Committee, SUNY Oneonta Democrats and the Oneonta Democratic Club. Light refreshments will be served. Riley and his hosts will be presenting information about petitioning, voter registration and other ways to be involved.

“We know that Josh is uniquely positioned to win his race,” said Steering Committee member Gary Maffei. “Josh ran an exceptionally strong campaign in 2022, turning out a higher percentage of Democratic voters than any other House campaign in the state while also winning substantial Republican and Independent support.

“We believe we can finish the job in 2024, and we look forward to working with Josh to get it done,” Maffei said.

For more information or to RSVP, visit garymaffei@gmail.com or Oneonta Democratic Club Facebook page.