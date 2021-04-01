By: Jim Kevlin  04/01/2021  5:28 pm
Robert C. Voyton, 49; Outdoorsman Worked At Webster's Paving

IN MEMORIAM: Robert C. Voyton, 49;

Outdoorsman Worked At Webster’s Paving

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – Robert C. Voyton, 49, of South New Berlin, who worked for Webster’s Paving for many years, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Robert was born in Nanticoke, Pa., on Oct. 11, 1971, the son of Raymond and Marion (Hagenbach) Voyton.

A resident of the area since 1988, Robert was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as a kind man, who was generous to all he knew.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother Charles Voyton of South New Berlin, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

