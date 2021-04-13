Robert P. (Robbie) Mulligan, 62 Feb. 27, 1959-March 27, 2021

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Robert Patrick (Robbie) Mulligan, age 62, in the comfort of his own home, with his daughter Jordan by his side, went peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021, succumbing to a courageous battle with cancer.

Robbie, a Cooperstown Native Son, was born on Feb. 27, 1959, in Cooperstown. He is the youngest son of the late Robert J. Mulligan and Mary Faith (St. John) Mulligan. He is a graduate of the Class of 1977 from Cooperstown Central High School, where he was an all-around athlete, playing all three seasons, baseball, basketball and football. Robbie continued his education at Clarkson University, graduating with a Bachelor of Engineering degree with a minor in Psychology.

Robbie was eager to put his studies and mathematical mind to work after college. In high school, alongside his brothers, Michael and Shawn, Robbie worked with his Dad in the locally well-known, family-owned and -operated business, R.J. Mulligan Contractors. It made sense for Robbie to return to Cooperstown to work with his father. Together they grew the Mulligan business, which is noted for honesty, strong work ethic, integrity and ingenuity. As time would have it, eventually Robbie took over the reins of the family business.

When Robbie was not hard at work, he enjoyed his hobbies of golf, skeet shooting, softball, hunting, boating, and playing cards with his family. Robbie also had an acumen for testing the odds, proving on more than once occasion that Luck was certainly his lady!

Robbie was a very generous, caring and giving man. He was just a phone call away to help friends and family in times of need. Many of his family members and friends recall his numerous gestures of help and kindness. Robbie enjoyed his business, and his work, especially helping his customers find the best solution for their needs. His wise, thoughtful, honest dedication to getting it right will certainly be missed by the Cooperstown community.

Robbie cherished the time spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, as well as close friends and business associates over the years. Few of us are fortunate enough to have lifelong friends from childhood to adulthood, but Robbie’s best friend, Joseph Gifford of Toddsville, was one of those friends. Not only did they share work projects, they enjoyed golf outings, a few brews and leisurely times just talking about life.

Robbie leaves behind his beloved daughter, Jordan Celine Davies (Mulligan) and her husband Richard Davies, and his grandchildren Caleb, Ella and Oliver Patrick, all of Clayville, his brother Shawn, (Susan) of Cooperstown, brother Michael (Susan) of Fairfax, Va., sister Kathleen (Kit) Mulligan-Byrd (Michael) of Lamapasa, Texas, nephews Westley Mulligan (Amy), Daniel Mulligan,(Lauren), Michael Byrd, and Robert Byrd. His nieces are Lindsey Mandel (Dave) and Alison Mulligan.

Robbie is predeceased by his mother, his father and his sister, Maureen Hilliary, (Joe). Also surviving are former wives and lifelong friends Diana Mulligan of West Winfield, and Robin Aufmuth of Hartwick, and step-daughter Lindsey Lamb. In addition, Robbie also leaves many extended family members who mourn his loss.

We send a very special thank you to The Bassett Cancer Institute, Dr. Alfred Tinger, Dr. Eric Bravin, Dr. Carol Beechy, and Nurse Kristina Loughlin. Donations can be made in Robbie’s memory to The American Cancer Society, or to Helios Care of Oneonta.

True to Robbie’s generous spirit, and his desire to help others, it was one of Robbie’s final wishes to donate his body for science and study to The Albany Medical Center Anatomical Gift Program. To honor his Robbie’s wishes there will be no formal funeral or calling hours; however, the Family will have a Celebration of Life for Robbie 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Mulligan house, 658 County Highway 59, Toddsville.