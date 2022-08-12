Robin and Linda Williams Return to Hyde Hall

Folk music legends Robin and Linda Williams will return to the area for an evening concert at Hyde Hall on August 20 at 6:30 p.m. They are known internationally for their harmony and songwriting talents. The couple has dedicated their career to making a blend of acoustic bluegrass, folk, and Americana with warm vocal harmonies with a humorous twist with insightful observations.

The husband-and-wife singer-songwriter folk music duo from Virginia met in 1971 and began performing in 1973. They have performed together for more than 40 years and appeared numerous times on film, radio, and at the Grand Ole Opry.

Jonathan Maney, Hyde Hall’s executive director said, “Robin and Linda Williams are world-class folk musicians with 24 personal recordings, thousands of concerts on three continents, a Robert Altman-directed movie, and hundreds of performances on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion. We are honored to host such amazing artists!”

“Robin and Linda Williams bring wonderful harmony and just plain good music to Hyde Hall,” said Hyde Hall trustee S. Rabbit Goody. “They have been doing so for four decades. The venue at Hyde Hall with the backdrop of the lake combines their incredible talent with natural beauty.”

Concertgoers can purchase tickets through HydeHall.org or at Eventbrite. Depending on the weather, the event is scheduled for the south lawn at Hyde Hall or in the newly renovated woodshed. Chairs will be provided.

For more information on Hyde Hall’s 2022 events and programs visit HydeHall.org. Hyde Hall is open for guided tours and events until the end of October. Visitors of all ages will enjoy its beautiful grounds overlooking Otsego Lake and touring its rich collection of furniture, paintings, and decorative arts. It is located on the grounds of Glimmerglass State Park in Springfield, eight miles north of Cooperstown.