Ronald Shutters, 89; Retired From Oneonta School District

MARYLAND – Ronald E. Shutters, 89, who began his career as a dairyman and retired from the Oneonta City School District, where he was a custodian, passed on March 31, 2021, at Bassett Hospital.

He was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Oneonta, the son of Estes and Helen (Barnes) Shutters. Ronald married Doris M. Davis in July of 1951.

He held a number of jobs during his life. After farming, he worked at Bundy Concrete and NYSEG, before joining the Oneonta school district.

Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. A lifelong outdoorsman, he enjoyed the many trips to the Adirondacks, his “second home.”

He is survived by his wife, Doris Shutters; children, Amanda and Clifford Herring, Wayne Shutters, Cindy and Tom Anderson, Douglas Shutters and Kathy Robinson; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister, Marcia Davis; and infant daughter, Barbara Anne.

Services will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to Schenevus-Maryland Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 80, Schenevus, NY 12155, in his memory.

Arrangements are by Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono, 51 Dietz St.

Share condolences with the family online at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.