Letter from Carole Roos

Nelson Is Not Antisemitic

Thank you to James Dean for clarifying Wriley Nelson’s article for me [“Israel’s Grip on the U.S. is the End of International Law,” published October 2, 2025]. It was difficult to read in more than just one way.
I would like to make it clear, as well, since some folks don’t seem to know the difference, that antisemitism is not at all the same thing as anti-Israelism, which means the government (as in Netanyahu versus the people). Many Israeli Jews do not support their leader, just as many of our citizens do not support our leader.

Carole Roos
Cherry Valley

