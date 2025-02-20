Rotarians Sponsor Gardening Presentation

UNADILLA—On Wednesday, February 26 at 6 p.m., the Unadilla Rotary Club will host an informative program about the Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers.

Carol Phelps, a lifelong gardener and Master Gardener Volunteer, and Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties Horticulture and Natural Resources Educator Marcie Foster will present ways the Master Gardeners are doing garden-based education in the community, and tips and resources for gardeners.

Master Gardener Volunteers and staff at CCESO are trained to answer residents’ questions about home gardening on topics such as soil testing, growing vegetables, plant selection, pruning fruit trees, common plant diseases, insect identification, lawn care, and more.

Master Gardener Volunteers are residents who have completed a horticulture training course and passed a final exam to become certified. They provide unbiased, research-based information to help people grow healthy gardens and landscapes, officials said.

The program will be held at the William Bauer Community Center, formerly the Masonic Temple, at 246 Main Street, Unadilla. It is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.

For more information about CCESO community programs and events in Otsego County, go to http://cceschoharie-otsego.org or call (607) 547-2536, extension 235.