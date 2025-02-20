Advertisement. Advertise with us

Rotarians Sponsor Gardening Presentation

UNADILLA—On Wednesday, February 26 at 6 p.m., the Unadilla Rotary Club will host an informative program about the Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers.

Carol Phelps, a lifelong gardener and Master Gardener Volunteer, and Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties Horticulture and Natural Resources Educator Marcie Foster will present ways the Master Gardeners are doing garden-based education in the community, and tips and resources for gardeners.

Master Gardener Volunteers and staff at CCESO are trained to answer residents’ questions about home gardening on topics such as soil testing, growing vegetables, plant selection, pruning fruit trees, common plant diseases, insect identification, lawn care, and more.

Master Gardener Volunteers are residents who have completed a horticulture training course and passed a final exam to become certified. They provide unbiased, research-based information to help people grow healthy gardens and landscapes, officials said.

The program will be held at the William Bauer Community Center, formerly the Masonic Temple, at 246 Main Street, Unadilla. It is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.

For more information about CCESO community programs and events in Otsego County, go to http://cceschoharie-otsego.org or call (607) 547-2536, extension 235.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Plant Sale Has Deep Roots in Otsego County

Master Gardener Kim L’Heureux leads the volunteer seed-starting efforts, which have included researching seeds for deer-resistant plants and trying out varieties of plants that are not offered at many nurseries.…

News Briefs: October 31, 2024

Hurricane relief, a case of chronic wasting disease, two new children's books by sportswriter James Buckley Jr. and upcoming events are among the topics covered in this week's news briefs.…

Films Feature History, Impacts of the Cannonsville Reservoir

“Thousands of people had to move to neighboring towns and villages upon the taking of their land. Unadilla had its share of newcomers,” the release reads. “We invite anyone with photos, mementos or memories of any of the villages that are now under the Cannonsville Reservoir to bring their items to share with the audience.”…