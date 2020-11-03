Rotary Pancake Feast Is Underway All Day

AT DOUBLEDAY, POLLING PLACES

Patrons Clyde Sanders and Stephanie Adams, above, chat with Barbara Boulanger, proprietor of Cooperstown’s Doubleday Cafe, which this year is hosting the Rotary Club’s Election Day Pancake Feast, which will be underway until 6 p.m. this evening. Inset, Rotarian Susan Miosek mans the “warming station” at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” church hall, where pancakes can also be picked up; (also at polling places in the Clark Sports Center and Fly Creek municipal building.) The breakfasts are $8, and Rotarians are also doing home deliveries; to place an order, call 607-821-0180. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch, who is club historian, reports the breakfasts have been an annual Election Day club event at least since 1957. The mayor is a past Rotary president, as was her father, George. (Jim Kevliin/AllOTSEGO.com)