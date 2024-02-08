Advertisement. Advertise with us

Rotary To Host Soirèe

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Rotary Club will hold a Valentine’s Day Soirèe on Wednesday, February 14 from 6-8 p.m. at Social Eats Café-Project 607, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. The public is invited to attend what organizers call “an enchanting evening,” featuring a five-course wine or mocktail tasting menu, amuse bouche (small plates) and dessert.

“With gluten-free and vegetarian options available, the event caters to diverse palates, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees,” according to a press release.

The menu is comprised of roasted pear and goat cheese crostini with walnuts and honey drizzle; tomato soup shooter with grilled cheese truffle butter and honey mustard; endive and frisée with blood oranges and chicken; grilled filet mignon steak bordelaise; and strawberry mousse crunch.
The wines are from countries served globally by the Rotary Club and the mocktails feature Seedlip non-alcoholic spirits from the United Kingdom, officials said. The emcee for the evening is Rotarian Al Rubin, chief executive officer and founder of A&D Transport Services.

Tickets to this event are $75.00 per person. All proceeds directly support the work of the Oneonta Rotary Club in the local community and beyond. To reserve your seat, visit www.oneontarotary.org or call (607) 431-8025.

