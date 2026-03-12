Approximately 100 people attended the public hearing on Feb. 24 at Riverside Elementary School regarding the proposed RSS project. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

RSS Addresses Misunderstandings, Questions about Housing Project

By MONICA CALZOLARI

ONEONTA

Members of the public who spoke at the City of Oneonta’s February 24 Planning Commission public hearing on Solstice Commons—the $32 million new construction proposed by Rehabilitation Support Services in Oneonta’s Sixth Ward—raised many questions.

Christine Nealon, RSS director of strategic partnerships, attended the hearing but did not speak. She did, however, address a number of questions and concerns via e-mail both before and after the event.

“Solstice Commons will be financed primarily through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. LIHTC is not a grant, it is a federal tax mechanism that attracts private investment to build affordable housing,” Nealon explained in an e-mail on November 18, 2025 prior to the RSS question-and-answer session at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center on November 19.

According to Nealon, “The New York State Office of Mental Health will fund supportive services and certain related capital costs for the 31 supportive units.”

During the public hearing, several people in favor of the RSS project voiced concerns about the growing unhoused population in Oneonta and suggested the RSS project might be a solution to this problem. The assumption was that homeless people would be eligible to live at Solstice Commons.

On February 26, Nealon clarified this misconception, saying, “If someone is actively experiencing street homelessness, they are often not yet ready for independent apartment living and may be better served by other components of the county’s homeless services system first. Solstice Commons is not a homeless shelter or treatment facility.

“Rather, it represents a next step for individuals who have moved from crisis toward stability and are prepared to live independently with appropriate supports,” she said.

A Housing Continuum

Nealon described a “housing continuum” that includes shelters, transitional housing, unsupported apartments and supported housing.

Nealon also said, “The 31 apartments designated for individuals voluntarily receiving RSS support services will be available to people with a psychiatric diagnosis and a history of homelessness, among other qualifying characteristics. These individuals may currently be living in community residences, transitional housing or with family or friends.”

Part of the confusion is that the two funding sources dictate who is eligible to live at Solstice Commons, where 31 units would be designated for people diagnosed with Serious Mental Illnesses and the other 31 units would be reserved for low-income tenants. RSS support is voluntary.

Clarification of SMI

“SMI and substance-use disorders are different diagnoses and are supported in different ways clinically and programmatically,” Nealon wrote on November 18.

“The 31 supportive units at Solstice Commons are specifically for individuals recovering from a life disruption related to a serious mental illness, as defined by the Office of Mental Health,” she explained. “Individuals in recovery from substance use fall under separate diagnostic categories. Individuals in recovery could qualify for the income-based units, but only if they meet standard income and eligibility rules, just like any other applicant.”

Nealon said she was “surprised by repeated references conflating psychiatric diagnoses with substance use disorder.”

“If an individual’s primary diagnosis is substance use disorder, they would not be eligible for one of the 31 apartments designated for individuals voluntarily participating in RSS support services,” Nealon said

Minimum Wage Earners

“Support services may include vocational and educational support, care coordination, community engagement and recreation, transportation and nutrition support, and other individualized services designed to help residents maintain stability and wellness,” Nealon wrote on February 26.

“RSS does not use a live-in staff model. Instead, we staff the building through a 24/7/365 rotating schedule, which ensures professional boundaries and consistent support while allowing tenants to live independently,” she said.

“Care management is one type of support RSS provides, but it is not the only service. Staff roles will vary in education, training, and credentials depending on the specific position and responsibilities,” Nealon continued.

“All staff are compensated at or above minimum wage, and many positions require specialized training and experience. In addition, RSS often coordinates with other community providers to ensure residents receive the services best aligned with their individual needs and goals.”

Area Median Income

“Solstice Commons will market and rent apartments to eligible households based on income, specifically those earning between 30 percent and 70 percent of Area Median Income,” Nealon said. “Our professional property management company will screen all applicants in accordance with Fair Housing regulations, including criminal background, credit, and income eligibility verification.”

According to available public data, AMI in Otsego County is $56,171.00. Thirty percent of that is $16,851.00; seventy percent is $39,319.70. Therefore, an individual earning between $16.851.00-$39,320.00 might be eligible to live at Solstice Commons.

“AMI is always calculated based on household size. The exact eligibility numbers for Solstice Commons will be determined at the time of lease-up using HUD’s official annual AMI tables,” Nealon explained.

Tenant Selection and Priority

“Tenant selection will follow a comprehensive, transparent process consistent with all state and federal Fair Housing laws,” Nealon said.

A public lottery to determine the order in which initial applications are processed.

Standard background checks (credit, criminal history, landlord references).

Income verification per LIHTC requirements.

“Our mission is to address the housing shortage for Oneontans first, while still complying with Fair Housing law,” according to Nealon. “All outreach during lease-up will be widely marketed within Oneonta and Otsego County so that local residents are well-informed and encouraged to apply.”

“Applications submitted by the initial deadline will be entered into a publicly-viewed lottery. The lottery determines the order in which applications are reviewed, not who is accepted,” Nealon said.

Total Construction Cost

Nealon confirmed that the current estimated development cost for Solstice Commons is $32 million.

“The majority of funding will come from LIHTC-driven private investment and supplementary New York State housing funds,” she said. “Local taxpayers do not fund the project.”

Nealon said Solstice Commons will pay all costs associated with required water and sewer connections, necessary infrastructure upgrades for the site, and ongoing usage of municipal systems.

“There is no cost to local taxpayers for these infrastructure needs,” Nealon stressed.

Background

In Otsego County, Nealon said RSS currently serves “more than 150 individuals…114 in Oneonta and an additional 44 across the rest of Otsego County.”

“Some individuals we currently serve could become future tenants, but there is no automatic placement.” Nealon said.

RSS operates a number of residential communities in Albany, Poughkeepsie and other parts of New York State.

“We also have several new developments similar in style and mission to Solstice Commons underway in Ithaca, Schoharie, Saugerties, and Binghamton, all at different stages of development but not yet constructed,” Nealon added.

“Solstice Commons is not a group home or treatment facility,” she reiterated.