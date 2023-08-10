Advertisement. Advertise with us

Rubbing Elbows With a Legend

INDEX—Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning made an appearance at Cooper’s Barn on Route 28 just south of the Village of Cooperstown in the days prior to Induction Weekend not once, but twice. Finn Holohan, Cooperstown Central School Class of 2022, met Manning while he was dining on barbecue and ice cream. “I work at Cooper’s Barn mainly in the food shack. I take orders and prepare food for our customers,” Holohan said. “I really like the job mainly for my co-workers. We are all friends, so it makes work fun. It was really cool meeting Mr. Manning; he was super nice and a friendly guy. It was a great experience.” Finn is the son of Ray and Sheri Holohan of Cooperstown.

Board Expands Emergency Housing

The Otsego County Board of Representatives authorized the Department of Social Services to contract for 10 additional rooms for emergency housing at Motel 88 in Oneonta at its meeting on Wednesday, August 2. The $621,000.00, 18-month contract doubles the number of rooms at Motel 88 and brings DSS to a total of more than 60 rented rooms at local hotels. The county DSS is required by New York State to provide emergency housing to eligible families.…

Habitat for Humanity ‘Care-A-Vanner’ Vols Visit Oneonta Site

Out-of-state visitors were among the volunteers at Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County’s work site at McFarland Road in Oneonta on Saturday, August 5. HFHOC took advantage of the national organization’s “Care-A-Vanner” program, in which volunteers from around the country drive their RVs to job sites to assist with construction, usually for two-week stints. The program is popular with retired or hobbyist RV travelers, who can add a meaningful and rewarding experience to their travels while helping out families across the country.…

Subscription Drive Benefits Local Charities

Since its public debut on June 27, readers have had full access to AllOtsego.com, the online home of “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta.” The website revamp was long overdue, and readership had declined due to slow response time and an outdated platform. Today’s AllOtsego.com is visually attractive, easy to navigate, and organized in such a way that both news and advertising content is easy to access.…

