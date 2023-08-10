Rubbing Elbows With a Legend

INDEX—Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning made an appearance at Cooper’s Barn on Route 28 just south of the Village of Cooperstown in the days prior to Induction Weekend not once, but twice. Finn Holohan, Cooperstown Central School Class of 2022, met Manning while he was dining on barbecue and ice cream. “I work at Cooper’s Barn mainly in the food shack. I take orders and prepare food for our customers,” Holohan said. “I really like the job mainly for my co-workers. We are all friends, so it makes work fun. It was really cool meeting Mr. Manning; he was super nice and a friendly guy. It was a great experience.” Finn is the son of Ray and Sheri Holohan of Cooperstown.