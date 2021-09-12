Saturday Sports Roundup: Franklin girls win Mayor’s Cup, Coop football loses opener

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Visiting Tupper Lake served up a 34-6 loss to host Cooperstown in the season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Lumberjacks scored six points in the first quarter and then reeled off 20 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 26-0 halftime lead. Tupper Lake scored a touchdown and conversion in the third quarter to end its scoring day.

Cooperstown finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter as quarterback Bryson Whitaker rushed for his team’s only score.

Cooperstown (0-1) will plat at Weedsport at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17.

It was a big day for Tri-Valley League teams in in Stamford and the Franklin girls won their first ever Mayor’s Cup with a win over Roxbury.

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin 2, Roxbury 1

In Stamford, the Purple Devils won their first Mayor’s Cup trophy with a win over Roxbury.

Marissa Campbell scored the opening goal with nine minutes left in the first half on a corner kick from her sister Kayla Campbell.

With 27 seconds left until halftime, seventh grader Shannon Kingsbury scored to make it 2-0 Franklin.

Myah Johnson got the Rockets within striking distance in the second half with about 10 minutes left in the game on a shot just inside the box.

Kingsbury, both Campbells, Lucia Temple and Maddie Hyzer made the All-Tournament team, as did Gabriela Andrades from Laurens.

Delhi 4, Laurens 1

Gabriela Andrades scored the lone goal for Laurens in the consolation game of the Mayor’s Cup. Cadence Wakin and Lauren Packard scored two goals each for the Bulldogs.

Edmeston 1, Proctor 0

In West Winfield, the Panthers beat a AA school from Utica in the consolation game of the Mount Markham Tournament. Emma White scored the game winner on an assist from Jennadee Cotten. White and Abigale Bateman were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Morris 8, Walton 1

In Downsville, Hannah Wist scored four goals to help the Mustangs win the consolation game in the Jane Flannery Tournament. Maiya King scored three goals and had an assist and Carissa Richards had the other goal for Morris. Savannah Coyle also had an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Westhill 5, Oneonta 0

In Oneonta, the Yellowjackets suffered their first loss of the year, falling to Section III soccer power Westhill. Oneonta trailed just 1-0 at half-time, but gave up for second-half goals.

Edmeston 7, Camden 0

In West Winfield, Kyle Ough had three goals and two assists to lead the Panthers to a win over their A-level opponents. Gavin McEnroe scored two and had an assist and Bryan Bolton posted the clean sheet for Edmeston. Bolton and Austin Galley made the All-Tournament Team for the Panthers.

Milford/Laurens 7, Roxbury 0

In Stamford, the combined Milford/Laurens team ended its Mayor’s Cup with a big win. Brock Mann scored three goals and Riley Stevens, Justin LaPilusa, Cyller Cimko and Ryles Sheldon each scored a goal. Martin Thorsland had two assists and Wendell Agustin had one assist.

Mann made the All-Tournament team for M/L.

Franklin/Unatego 4, Charlotte Valley 0

In Stamford, Matthew Serrao scored twice and Braeden Johnson and Chase Birdsall each had a goal as the combined Franklin/Unatego squad got a win in the Mayor’s Cup consolation game.

Serrao made the All-Tournament team for Franklin/Unatego.

Downsville 7, Morris 0

In Downsville, Kaden Cicio and Ashton Townsend each scored twice to lead the host school to win the James Campbell Tournament over Morris.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.