Saturday Sports Roundup: Unatego girls beat Cooperstown

Tatum Codington scored two goals and Anabel Rommer scored two goals and had an assist as Unatego beat visiting Cooperstown in a non-league season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 4.

Dani Seamon scored Cooperstown’s goal, on an assist from Claire Jensen. Brenna Seamon had nine saves in goal for Cooperstown.

Lilyanna Barnes also had an assist for Unatego, which hosts Delaware Academy at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8.

At the Mayor’s Cup, Tri-Valley teams played semifinal games, with Franklin advancing to the girls final, but the Laurens girls lost to Roxbury and a combined Franklin/Unatego boys team lost on penalty kicks to Delhi.

Details below:

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin 5, Delhi 0

In Stamford, Kayla Campbell had a hat trick and seventh grader Shannon Kingsbury scored the other two goals as the Purple Devils advanced to next week’s finals. Patricia-Rodriguez-Matias and Sylvia Liddle had assists for Franklin, which will play Roxbury in the finals Saturday, Sept. 11.

Roxbury 6, Laurens 0

In Stamford, the Rockets continued to stifle opposing offenses, blanking the Leopards in the semifinal game.

Myah Johnson scored twice and had an assist to lead Roxbury, which plays Franklin in the finals Saturday, Sept. 11.

BOYS SOCCER

Delhi 3, Franklin/Unatego 3, Delhi advances on PKs

In Stamford, Chase Birdsall tied the game early in the second half on a pass from Matthew Serrao, and Franklin/Unatego and Delhi played to a standstill for the rest of the game in the Mayor’s Cup semifinals. Finally, the Bulldogs advanced on penalty kicks, 3-1. They will play South Kortright in the finals Saturday, Sept. 11.

David Clapper made his kick for Franklin/Unatego. Serrao scored two goals early in the game.

Marco Shaw scored twice for Delhi.

Milford/Laurens 3, Gilboa 0

In Stamford, Brock Mann scored two goals as Milford/Laurens won a consolation game over Gilboa. Justin LaPilusa scored the other goal while Martin Thorsland and Riley Stevens each had an assist. Gilboa goalie Joe Willie made 16 saves.