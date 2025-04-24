Advertisement. Advertise with us

Saturday Talk is on Finches

SOUTH OTSELIC— Renowned finch researcher Matthew Young will present a program titled “The Evening Grosbeak Road to Recovery” and read from “The Stokes Guide to Finches” on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in South Otselic.

With a 92 percent decline since 1970, the evening grosbeak has been cited as the steepest declining landbird in the continental United States and Canada. As co-leader on the Road to Recovery Project, Young will give an update on the effort to reverse the declining population.

He will also discuss his new book, “The Stokes Guide to Finches of the United States and Canada,” which he co-authored with Lillian Stokes. The guide introduces readers to 43 different finches throughout North America.

After his presentation, Young will sign copies of the book, which can be purchased from C.S. Miller Books in Norwich. To secure a copy, e-mail Jason Miller at info@csmillerbooks.com or call (607) 373-0033. Remaining copies not sold before the event will be available the evening of the program, organizers said.

Also at this event, South Otselic amateur photographer and avid birder Michael Foor-Pessin will have photos of evening grosbeaks taken in the South Otselic area for sale as a fundraiser, in both print and canvas formats. Each participant will receive a free packet of milkweed seeds to help enhance the local environment for monarch butterflies. Delicious, organic snacks from Fox Trail Farms will be featured as well, according to a press release.

This program is funded by NBT of Norwich and hosted by the Otselic Valley Fishing and Heritage Association, the Chenango County Bird Club, and C.S. Miller Books. The church is located at 102 Clarence Church Road, South Otselic.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

News Briefs: January 30, 2025

A free Fenimore Chamber Orchestra concert and Cakewalk Benefit, introductory watercolor classes at the Cooperstown Art Association, a call for vendors for the 16th annual Fishing and Heritage Day, and the annual Winter Carnival Book Sale are among the topics covered in this week's news briefs.…

Otselic River Program Set

The Otselic Valley Fishing and Heritage Association announced that it will sponsor a three-part, literacy-based educational program titled “The Circle of Reciprocity—Our Gift, the Otselic River” this fall.…

Date Correction for Church Potluck and Otselic River Events

The Jamaican-themed potluck at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church and "The Circle of Reciprocity" Otselic River presentation are SATURDAY, September 9 and NOT Friday, September 8 as included in the newspaper calendar of events. We regret the error.…