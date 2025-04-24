Saturday Talk is on Finches

SOUTH OTSELIC— Renowned finch researcher Matthew Young will present a program titled “The Evening Grosbeak Road to Recovery” and read from “The Stokes Guide to Finches” on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in South Otselic.

With a 92 percent decline since 1970, the evening grosbeak has been cited as the steepest declining landbird in the continental United States and Canada. As co-leader on the Road to Recovery Project, Young will give an update on the effort to reverse the declining population.

He will also discuss his new book, “The Stokes Guide to Finches of the United States and Canada,” which he co-authored with Lillian Stokes. The guide introduces readers to 43 different finches throughout North America.

After his presentation, Young will sign copies of the book, which can be purchased from C.S. Miller Books in Norwich. To secure a copy, e-mail Jason Miller at info@csmillerbooks.com or call (607) 373-0033. Remaining copies not sold before the event will be available the evening of the program, organizers said.

Also at this event, South Otselic amateur photographer and avid birder Michael Foor-Pessin will have photos of evening grosbeaks taken in the South Otselic area for sale as a fundraiser, in both print and canvas formats. Each participant will receive a free packet of milkweed seeds to help enhance the local environment for monarch butterflies. Delicious, organic snacks from Fox Trail Farms will be featured as well, according to a press release.

This program is funded by NBT of Norwich and hosted by the Otselic Valley Fishing and Heritage Association, the Chenango County Bird Club, and C.S. Miller Books. The church is located at 102 Clarence Church Road, South Otselic.