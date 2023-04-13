Say ‘Cheese!’

(Photo provided)

UNADILLA—Delilah Ozark’s mom, Sage, says her smile lights up a room, and we agree! Delilah has lived in New York State for two years and loves the snow, Sage says of her canine companion. A gallery of our readers’ pets is now available for viewing on the AllOtsego.com website at htpps://www.allotsego.com/furever-friends-and-purrfect-pals/. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in our newspapers, on Facebook and online. Send your photos to darlay@allotsego.com.