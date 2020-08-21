Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Say It Ain’t So! Say It Ain’t So! 08/21/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Say It Ain’t So! After weeks of sunny days, signs that summer won’t last forever are beginning to appear, as noted on this Cooperstown tree this afternoon. And it’s not too early, according to National Weather Service observer Dave Mattice, Oneonta, who reports that on Aug. 20, 1922 – 98 years ago yesterday – the earliest frost on record welcomed awakening Otsego County residents. According to the calendar, though, we still have another month of summer: Fall isn’t due to arrive until Sept. 22. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)