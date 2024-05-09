Letter from Anthony Scalici

Experience Important

The Cooperstown School vote on Tuesday, May 21 presents a proposed budget for the next school year and a slate of six candidates for three positions. I am a current member seeking to serve another term.

My beliefs remain in the importance of meaningful education and the responsibility of a school board as a taxing entity for clear financial visibility and prudence. My commitments for district spending are learning opportunities for students, the health and safety of students, support of school personnel, and sound facilities. Furthermore, learning opportunity includes academic, social and emotional development.

Another reason I have to continue is to see the furtherance of our K-12 linkage of subject content, whereby each grade advances student learning in a planned and purposeful way. This strategy incorporates staff who bring individual support services to students who need or want help with areas of learning. This strategy has been worked through over a number of years and presents teachers, students, and parents with a clear pathway of academic progress.

A final reason, unique to now, is that CCS has been through a spin cycle of change for 10 years with administration and staff, state demands for new administrative positions, and a turnover of school board members. These are not quick-study positions.

There is currently no board member in CCS who has been in place for a single three-year term. I am the exception, and have been encouraged to remain for perspective on past situations, decision choices, and results. As for the public turmoil that has come to a head this year, we are now on track and confident to finish the school year, and resolved to begin the next term on a clear course and even keel.

Please look at next year’s proposed budget and call a board member with questions, or attend the public budget hearing on May 8 and take part in the League of Women Voters Candidates Night on May 13. Both at CCS.

Anthony Scalici

Cooperstown