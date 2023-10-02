Schenevus Central School: Schenevus To Hold Final Annexation Vote

To the Editor:

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 between the hours of noon and 8 p.m., Schenevus community members will have the opportunity to vote upon the following proposition: that effective July 1, 2024, Schenevus Central School District be annexed to Worcester Central School District.

Worcester residents approved the annexation last November, and this is the second and final opportunity for Schenevus residents to vote.

Mr. Jeffrey Bennett was appointed as interim superintendent on January 18, 2023.

“My goal is to ensure a sound education and a safe haven for the Schenevus CSD students,” says Interim Superintendent Jeff Bennett.

While only at Schenevus for a short time, Mr. Bennett has only positive things to report about the staff and students of Schenevus. He is impressed with the cleanliness of the school and can see how the staff care about the building and the success of their students. He has found that, contrary to what he was led to believe, Schenevus provides the students a variety of course offerings, including electives and college level courses.

Currently, Schenevus students have the opportunity to earn 33 college credits and are involved in an array of sports teams including soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, cross country, and track. Teachers and staff at Schenevus are working hard to finish out the school year strong, as well as preparing curriculum for the upcoming school year, regardless of the outcome of the vote, Bennett said.

While a building condition survey has not been presented yet, repairs to the Schenevus Central School building are in the planning stages, including repairs to the roof which would not come at a cost to the taxpayers.

While the budget process is ongoing, at this time, Mr. Bennett feels that the district will be financially solvent and continue to offer great opportunities to our students in 2023-24.

Polls will open at noon on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, for Schenevus community members to cast their votes.

Who can vote? Residents of the Schenevus school district who are 18 and older, are U.S. citizens, and have lived within the district for at least 30 days prior to the vote can vote on this annexation. Voters should bring identification to the polls to prove residency.

Schenevus Central School