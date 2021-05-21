Schenevus dominates Milford in softball to stay undefeated

By Greg Klein • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

SCHENEVUS – Cassie Snyder threw a one hitter and Hannah Osborne’s solo home run started a six-run fourth inning for the host Dragons, turning a close game into a rout, as Schenevus topped Milford, 15-0, in a Tri-Valley League softball game that was stopped after six innings Friday, May 21.

“Cassie throws hard enough, she locates her ball really well, and she has a strong defense behind her,” Milford Coach Jim Weir said. “They’re a very good team. We’re young and inexperienced. With losing a year to COVID and a short season this year, we just have not played much. We lost a tough game (10-0) in Roxbury last night and it got away from us today, but it is good to be out here playing.”

“They’ve (Milford) got a young team and they made a couple of errors and it just got away from them,” Schenevus Coach Ron Spranger said.

Milford pitcher Leeanna West matched Snyder in the early innings, retiring the first eight batters she faced. Then Sam Barrett singled, stole second and scored on Autumn Jones’s single to right field to give Schenevus a 1-0 lead after three innings.

Osborne led off the next inning by hitting a ball to left field that rolled all the way to the woods.

“I think Hannah’s ball might still be rolling,” Spranger said. “It rolled a long way. We normally have a fence out there. I don’t know if it would have cleared the fence.”

Once rattled, West and her defense gave up a long string of hits, errors, stolen bases, passed balls and wild pitches that did not subside until the game was called. The Dragons scored six runs in the fourth inning, seven more in the fifth inning and Elizabeth Hoag ended the game, scoring on an RBI single to left field by Sam Osborne.

Snyder’s only trouble of the game came in the sixth inning, when she loaded the bases on a dropped third strike, a fielder’s choice and two walks, all with two outs. But she struck out Delaney Mason on a full count to end the inning.

For Schenenvus (7-0, 7-0), Hoag went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, three runs scored and an RBI and Jones went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI. The Dragons had nine stolen bases in the game.

The Dragons host Laurens in a Tri-Valley League game at 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 24.

For Milford (3-4, 3-3), West had six strikeouts. Catcher McKenna Buriella had the lone hit and also made a couple of plays early in the game to keep the score close, including throwing out a runner, Taylor Knapp, who was trying to steal third base in the third inning.

The Wildcats host a doubleheader Saturday, May 22, with a league game against Richfield Springs at noon and a non-league game against Laurens at about 3 p.m.

Spranger said the Tri-Valley League softball playoffs will take place Tuesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 3, with games, locations and times to be announced later.