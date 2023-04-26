Schenevus Students Enjoy Surprise Visit

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matthew Mravlja and helicopter crew members address students at Schenevus Central School during a recent visit. (Photo provided)

Former Student Flies in with Navy Helicopters, Crew

SCHENEVUS—On Friday, April 21, Schenevus Central School students and staff waited eagerly outside as two Navy helicopters arrived and landed on the softball field.

Matthew Mravlja, commanding officer of the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-26 “Chargers” and a former SCS student, flew in from Virginia with two Navy helicopters. Cmdr. Mravlja is responsible for 15 MH-60S helicopters and 434 personnel. He brought with him a crew of 13, including logistical staff, pilots, rescue swimmers, and mechanics.

Cmdr. Mravlja and several of his crew members presented in the Draper Room to students in grades 6-12. The theme of the talk was, “No matter who you are, you can succeed with hard work, determination and good decisions.”

Meanwhile, students in grades pre-K through 5 listened to a presentation on roles and responsibilities by crew members and toured the helicopters.

At the close of his talk in the Draper Room, Cmdr. Mravlja led the students in grades 6-12 outside for their own tour of the helicopters and further interaction with crew members.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime event for our students,” said SCS Superintendent Jeffrey Bennett. “Our students asked great questions, were excited to tour the helicopters and were beyond thrilled to be part of this event.

“The students were equally amazed in watching the helicopters land and take off from the field,” Bennett said.

Superintendent Bennett thanked SCS Social Worker Justin Thalheimer for his work organizing the event, the Booster Club for providing Schenevus gift bags for the crew, and the local fire department and State Police for their attendance.

Cmdr. Mravlja is a native of Westford. According to the U.S. Navy Website, he enlisted in 1992. In 1999, he was selected for the Seaman to Admiral Commissioning program and earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of North Florida, after which he was commissioned in August of 2003 through the Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida.

Remaining in Pensacola for flight training, Mravlja earned his Naval Aviator Wings in December 2005. In January of 2006, he reported to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 “Fleet Angels” for initial fleet training as a MH-60S pilot. He later earned his Master’s Degree in executive business management from the Naval Postgraduate School and has been deployed to Bahrain, Haiti, and Japan.

Cmdr. Mravlja’s awards and recognitions include 2009 HSC-26 Officer of the Year, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, five Navy Commendation Medals, and six Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, among other unit awards and ribbons. He has accrued more than 2,500 flight hours with over 2,200 hours in the MH-60S.