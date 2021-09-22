Schenevus, Worcester voters approve preliminary merger plan

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Voters in the school districts for Schenevus and Worcester gave tentative approval for a merger plan between the schools in dual votes Wednesday, Sept. 22.

In Schenevus Central School District, the vote was 339 in favor and 223 against. In Worcester Central School District, the vote was 327 in favor and 140 against.

The vote allows the merger to move to a binding referendum in December. If the December vote also passes in both districts, the merged district will begin operations July 1.

“We want to thank all the voters who came out today to weigh in on this very important issue,” Worcester Superintendent Tim Gonzales said in a media release.

If the merger is approved by voters in December, Worcester CSD will annex Schenevus, with the Worcester superintendent and school board remaining in place.

School officials have said there would also be a referendum vote to decide if the Worcester school board would increase from five to seven members as of July 1, to allow more Schenevus residents the opportunity to run in May for seats on the board.

According to Schenevus records, merger studies were also undertaken in 1974, 1982, 1989 and 1996.

“This proposed merger represents a real opportunity for Schenevus students, families and taxpayers,” Schenevus Superintendent Theresa Carlin said in a media release. “We look forward to working with Worcester over the coming months to ensure that this process goes as smoothly as possible.”

The final merger vote is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1, pending state approval, with voting taking place at both school buildings. For more information, go to the Schenevus-Worcester Merger Committee website at www.mscsw.org.