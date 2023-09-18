School Board Seeks to Fill Vacancy

COOPERSTOWN—The Board of Education of the Cooperstown Central School District has invited qualified district voters to submit letters of interest to fill a vacancy on the board due to a resignation. In a release from the early afternoon of Tuesday, September 14, the board announced the vacancy and its intent to make a temporary appointment until the next general election on May 21, 2024. According to the release, this will avoid the cost and time of a special election.

To be eligible for an appointment, an interested person must be a U.S. citizen, have lived in the district for at least one year, be at least 18 years old, and not be currently employed by the district. Eligible parties must submit letters of interest in person at the District Office at 39 Linden Avenue no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19. Letters of interest must include the applicant’s reasons for wanting to serve on the Board of Education as well as all relevant experience. The board will review all letters of interest at the executive session during the meeting of Wednesday, September 20. It intends to make an appointment at the meeting of Wednesday, October 18.

As of press time, no further information concerning the circumstances of the vacancy was made public; school officials declined to comment.