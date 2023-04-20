Schoonmaker: State’s Climate Plan Crosses a Line

Letter from Gary R. Schoonmaker

Where is freedom going? The threat to freedom in the United States is serious, but here in New York State the situation is dire. What has happened to the desire for freedom here? Are we really so willing to submit to the tyranny of the Democrat legislature and governor—to be taken care of by the nanny state—that we will leave our freedom in the rear-view mirror?

We are being told that the government knows so much better than we do what is best for us. When did we get to the point that we are willing to accept that? There are many examples over the last few years, but my principal concern today is with the Climate Action initiatives. The state is on a path to do away with any but electric cars, heating and using electricity for everything. Why is it reasonable that the state is able to dictate such a policy? What happened to our free will/agency as citizens/human beings? No natural gas or propane appliances—stoves, furnaces, dryers; no gasoline-operated vehicles or equipment; no wood burning at all. When did we give them the authority to dictate those conditions where we have no choice?

Our ancestors who worked so hard to give us this country/state would kick our butts for letting this happen. My ancestors have lived and worked in New York State since before 1650 and I shudder to think what Hendrick would say if he was to show up and see what we have allowed our representatives to do. Frederick helped finance the American side in the Revolutionary War; do you really think he would support us giving up our freedoms to choose for ourselves what kind of transportation, heating or other appliances are best for us? If we allow this situation to continue, we have ceased being citizens and become subjects.

Gary R. Schoonmaker

Marcellus