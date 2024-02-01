MEAGAN SCHUERMANN (Photo provided)

Schuermann Rookie of the Week

BOSTON—Cooperstown native and first-year guard for Emmanuel College Women’s Basketball Meagan Schuermann posted back-to-back 20-point games earlier this month on her way to securing Great Northeast Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week honors.

Schuermann averaged 20.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent (14-of-34) from the floor, including 50 percent (4-of-8) from beyond the arc during the two Saints wins. Schuermann netted a career-high 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting on January 10 in a 77-67 win at Lasell University. She followed that with a 20-point outing in a January 13 win versus Norwich.

Currently third on the Saints in scoring average this season, Schuermann posted 9.9 points per game in 14 outings for Emmanuel. The rookie has come off the bench in all 14 games this season, averaging just over 19 minutes per contest.

Schuermann graduated with High Academic Honors from Wilbraham & Monson Academy in May 2023, where she served as captain of the women’s basketball team, scoring her 1,000th point as a senior. She led her team in the All-New England Private School Athletic Conference Championship game, and was named 1st Team All-NEPSAC.

Schuermann is pursuing an interest in business and African American studies at Emmanuel College. She is the daughter of Matt and Maureen Schuermann of Cooperstown.