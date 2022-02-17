Scriven Foundation teams with NYCON for grants

Underwriting from The Scriven Foundation allows the New York Council of Nonprofits (NYCON) to launch its 2022 Otsego County Mini-Grant Program, helping groups in the County improve governance and management of qualifying 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits.

“The foundation is proud to support this important program,” said Jane Forbes Clark, President of the Scriven Foundation. “We recognize how essential it is that our local nonprofits have access to high-quality advice and training as they seek to fully serve their clients and communities.”

With $45,000 in grant funds available, NYCON will accept applications through March 15, 2022 for awards averaging $1,000 per nonprofit applicant.

NYCON says the Mini-Grant Program “is an important resource for local nonprofits facing significant challenges and can help staff and boards adapt their management and/or programs or services in a rapidly-changing environment.”

Applicants can review the 2022 criteria at https://bit.ly/3JgtjlG and fill out an application at https://bit.ly/3GAsRU1. For more information, visit www.nycon.org.