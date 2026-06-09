Second Sheriff’s Office Official Arrested

COOPERSTOWN—Earlier today, June 9, the Otsego County Grand Jury indicted Kristopher A. Solovitch on one count of forgery in the second degree. This is a class D felony under New York Penal Code 170.10(2). Solovitch is also charged with four counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, which violates Penal Law 175.10.

New York State Police arrested Solovitch on June 9 and brought him before Otsego County Court Judge Michael T. Getman. Getman arraigned Solovitch and released him on his own recognizance. None of the charges presented are eligible for bail under New York State law.

Solovitch, who is a deputy sheriff sergeant with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, is accused of falsifying business records and creating a false public record during the course of his official duties.

The indictment is connected to the ongoing investigation into alleged overtime fraud involving former Otsego County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator Lt. Thomas E. Fellrath.