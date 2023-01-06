Sen. Oberacker Hosts Local Students Sponsored by LWV

Olivia Loewenguth, Maeve Robinson and Zachary Grygiel had the opportunity to shadow Senator Peter Oberacker in May. (Photo provided)

ALBANY

State Senator Peter Oberacker (R/C-Schenevus) welcomed three students from the 51st District to the Capitol as part of the 23rd annual “Students Inside Albany” conference sponsored by the League of Women Voters Education Foundation.

“Offering students an inside glimpse of state government is a positive way to start them on the road to public service and I thank the League of Women Voters for continuing this constructive event,” Oberacker said.

Zachary Grygiel of Oneonta, Maeve Robinson of Edmeston and Olivia Loewenguth of Cooperstown shadowed Oberacker for an afternoon, learning the inner workings of the State Senate and legislative process. “Students Inside Albany” is a program designed to increase high school students’ awareness of New York’s governmental process. The interactive conference brings together high school students from across the state to take part in various workshops.

Grygiel, a National Honor Society student, takes part in the leadership of a number of clubs at Oneonta High School, including Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Robinson plays varsity soccer, basketball, and softball and is in the National Honor Society. Loewenguth is an active member of many clubs, including Envirothon, Leo Club, and Litmag, and has been part of the Glimmerglass Youth Opera and Voices of Cooperstown.

“Congratulations to Olivia, Maeve and Zachary,” said Maureen Murray, co-president of the LWV Cooperstown Area. “We are very happy they have had this experience in Albany. SIA is a wonderful experience and a perfect example of how the League tries to prepare young people to be good citizens.”

“We also want to thank all the candidates who applied for the scholarship,” said Maria Kaltenbach, the Cooperstown LWV’s coordinator for Students Inside Albany. Lisa Samols coordinated the process for the Oneonta LWV.