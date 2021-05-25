Sharon/CV-S tops Milford

in baseball, 14-1

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Luke Dubben gave up one run and four hits over five innings and Kyle France had a big day at the plate at Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley-Springfield topped Milford, 14-1, in a Tri-Valley League baseball game that was stopped after five innings, Monday, May 24, in Cherry Valley.

France went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBI. Noah Acampora went 1-for-3 with a run scored and three RBI. Max Horvath scored three runs and Dubben and Owen Johnson scored twice each for SS/CV-S.

Martin Thorsland took the loss for Milford, giving up five runs on five hits in 2.2 innings. He doubled and scored his team’s only run.

Dubben struck out seven Wildcat batters while getting the win for SS/CV-S, which plays a non-league game at Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville on Wednesday, May 26.