Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley-Springfield tops Richfield Springs in baseball, 7-2

Owen Johnson gave up five hits to get the win as Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley-Springfield won a Tri-Valley league baseball game over visiting Richfield Springs, 7-2, Friday, May 21, in Cherry Valley.

Connor Schefler took the loss for Richfield, giving up seven hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

Luke Dubben pitched an inning of relief for SS/CV-S, striking out two and walking two.