Sherburne man gets three years for sexual assault of minor

COOPERSTOWN — A Sherburne man, Thomas Figger, was sentenced to three years in state prison Monday, May 3, on a charge of third degree sexual act with a minor under the age of 15, a class E felony.

Figger appeared in Judge John Lambert’s court Monday to receive his sentence and report to prison.

Figger pleaded guilty March 22, for an incident that occurred Nov. 13, 2019, in the town of Pittsfield. As part of his plea, similar charges in Madison County were dropped.

Figger was 29 and the victim was 14 when the incident occurred; he had previously testified that he did not know the age of the girl, who he admitted performed oral sex on him.

Figger waived his right to appeal most aspects of the case as part of his plea. He will have to pay fees and fines, register as a sex offender and for the DNA databank and be supervised for 10 years following his release from prison.

Figger previously testified that his relationship with the minor girl was consensual. However, Lambert told him it was his obligation to know the age of his sexual partners and to make sure he was not with an underage partner.

Lambert ruled that an order of protection for the victim be in effect for eight years upon Figger’s release from jail and ordered Figger to continue to have no contract with her.