UPDATE: Man shot twice, eyewitness says

BULLETIN

Man Wielded Knife, Shot Twice

In Chest, Eyewitnesses Report

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – At least one shot rang out at about 1:30 p.m. near the former Foti’s Bakery on River Street, neighbors are reporting.

One man who said he was in the house at the time of the shooting said it occurred at 41 River St. The injured man’s name is Tyler, he was 23, he had a knife, he was shot twice in the chest, and taken away in an ambulance.

The fight may not have been with another man, but between the injured man and his girlfriend, and that’s what brought police to the scene. The shot or shots were fired after the officer tried to break up the dispute and a knife was pulled.

A helicopter was seen circling the city a few minutes ago, then headed off toward Albany. It isn’t known whether the injured man was being airlifted.

No confirmation from OPD could immediately be obtained.

The street, which is closed from Mitchell Street through Riverside Avenue, is filled with police cruisers with flashing lights at this hour.