Sign Celebrates Historic Role of Route 20

A new roadside historic marker in Cherry Valley traces the development of what is now known as U.S. Route 20.

The nation’s longest highway began its journey in 1799 as the first Great Western Turnpike and grew along with settlers moving west. It would later become known as the Cherry Valley Turnpike and eventually, in 1926, after the arrival of the automobile, part of the U.S. highway system.

In 2006, it became a New York State Scenic Byway. The new marker, located adjacent to The Tepee in Cherry Valley, was dedicated in a short ceremony held Thursday, September 22.

Phil Durkin, co-president of the Route 20 Association of New York State, expressed his appreciation to Cherry Valley Supervisor Tom Garretson and the Town Board along with Highway Superintendent Marty Field and his crew for their role in the marker’s installation.

He also thanked Donna, Dale and Pete Latella for allowing the marker to be placed on The Tepee property, “a gem in the crown of the Route 20 Scenic Byway.” The marker came about as a result of a generous grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation from Syracuse, procured by the Route 20 Association.