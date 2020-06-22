Single COVID-19 Case Reported In Past Week

COOPERSTOWN – One new COVID-19 case was reported today in Otsego County, according to county Public Health Director Heidi Bond.

While the numbers keep diminishing, Bond reminded the public the threat is still here. “Please remember to practice social distancing and if you are sick stay home,” she said. “Wear a mask when you are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.”

This was the first new case in a week; three cases were reported Monday, June 15.

The current numbers are:

• 74 total confirmed cases, up from 73 last Monday.

• There are still no hospitalizations

• 65 recovered from illness, up from 62

• Deaths are still 5

• 26 people on quarantine/isolation, up from 22

• 314 people released from quarantine/isolation, up from 310

• 4,754 tests reported, up from 4,135