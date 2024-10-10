‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You’

Fire Prevention Week is October 6-12, which coincides with the efforts of the National Fire Protection Association. This year’s theme, “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!,” underscores the vital role smoke alarms play in day-to-day fire safety. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York recommends the following smoke alarm safety tips and guidelines: installing smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home; testing smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button; and replacing all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or stop responding when tested.