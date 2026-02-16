SolAmerica Energy gave an initial presentation on February 3 to the Town of Hartwick Planning Board on a proposal to build a 12.8-acre solar farm. (Screenshot of Zoom meeting presentation)

Solar Farm Proposed in Hartwick

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

HARTWICK

SolAmerica Energy, a Georgia based solar energy company with projects across the country including in New York, gave an initial presentation on a potential new solar field to the Town of Hartwick Planning Board on February 3.

The project would be built on around 12.8 acres near the intersection of Greenough Road and Dobbs Hill Road. The land, owned by Casa Vista LLC, is currently a field.

“We are looking at doing a project within your jurisdiction,” SolAmerica representative Hurel Johnson told Planning Board members. “Our goal was to make sure that we understood fully your requirements for the site plan review process.”

A formal application has not been filed yet. Johnson said he anticipated an application for site plan review would be submitted around April or May of this year.

The company estimates the project would produce 2 MW of power, with construction beginning in Q2 2027 if approved. It would include 5,568 solar panels which rotate to track the sun. The energy would go into the NYSEG grid.

“We will provide, where necessary, vegetative screening around the project” to obscure the panels, Johnson said.

Johnson said the project would be a several million dollar investment, and where possible would hire local labor.

Some Planning Board members said the company should anticipate resistance to the proposal from nearby residents. Johnson said he was hoping to get input from the Planning Board.