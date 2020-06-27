Sold-Out Crowd Packs Drive-In For Garth Brooks

The night was filled with a chorus of voices counting down, followed by applause and cheers as the first of two drive-in exclusive concerts by country music superstar Garth Brooks began this evening at the Unadilla Drive-In. Above, Caitlin Marvel, Laurens, Melissia and J.R. Koren, Laurens, sit in the front row with friends Melissa and Steve Banks, Milford, at the start of the concert. Below, Kim Fierke, Oneonta, gets some refreshments from Jessica Spinu at the concession stand. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)