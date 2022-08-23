Special Election & Primary Results Posted

By:  08/23/2022  11:06 pm
The unofficial results of the special election to fill Antonio Delgado’s senate seat as well as the results of the Democratic and Republican primaries for the 19th Congressional District, the 21st Congressional District, and the 51st State Senate District are as follows. (Updated 11:00 p.m. August 23, 2022)

Candidate for 19th Congressional District (Unexpired)Results
Pat Ryan (Democrat)1,829 (53.59%)
Marcus Molinaro (Republican)1,243 (36.42%)
Marcus Molinaro (Conservative)186 (5.45%)
Pat Ryan (Working Families)146 (4.28%)
Write-In9 (0.26%)
Total Votes Cast3,413
Total Ballots Cast3,417
Democratic Primary for 19th Congressional DistrictResults
Jamie Cheney200 (30.17%)
Josh Riley462 (69.68%)
Write-In0 (0.0%)
Total Votes Cast663
Total Ballots Cast671
Republican Primary for 51st State Senate DistrictResults
Terry Bernardo378 (28.46%)
Peter K. Oberacker945 (71.16%)
Write-In5 (0.38%)
Total Votes Cast1,328
Total Ballots Cast1,335
Democratic Primary for 21st Congressional DistrictResults
Matt Castelli 912 (91.57%)
Matt Putorti81 (8.13%)
Write-In3 (0.30%)
Total Votes Cast996
Total Ballots Cast1,011

Election results can be viewed at the Otsego County Board of Elections website at otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php

