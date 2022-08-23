Special Election & Primary Results Posted

The unofficial results of the special election to fill Antonio Delgado’s senate seat as well as the results of the Democratic and Republican primaries for the 19th Congressional District, the 21st Congressional District, and the 51st State Senate District are as follows. (Updated 11:00 p.m. August 23, 2022)
Candidate for 19th Congressional District (Unexpired)
Results
Pat Ryan (Democrat)
1,829 (53.59%)
Marcus Molinaro (Republican)
1,243 (36.42%)
Marcus Molinaro (Conservative)
186 (5.45%)
Pat Ryan (Working Families)
146 (4.28%)
Write-In
9 (0.26%)
Total Votes Cast
3,413
Total Ballots Cast
3,417
Democratic Primary for 19th Congressional District
Results
Jamie Cheney
200 (30.17%)
Josh Riley
462 (69.68%)
Write-In
0 (0.0%)
Total Votes Cast
663
Total Ballots Cast
671
Republican Primary for 51st State Senate District
Results
Terry Bernardo
378 (28.46%)
Peter K. Oberacker
945 (71.16%)
Write-In
5 (0.38%)
Total Votes Cast
1,328
Total Ballots Cast
1,335
Democratic Primary for 21st Congressional District