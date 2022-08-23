Special Election & Primary Results Posted

The unofficial results of the special election to fill Antonio Delgado’s senate seat as well as the results of the Democratic and Republican primaries for the 19th Congressional District, the 21st Congressional District, and the 51st State Senate District are as follows. (Updated 11:00 p.m. August 23, 2022)

Candidate for 19th Congressional District (Unexpired) Results Pat Ryan (Democrat) 1,829 (53.59%) Marcus Molinaro (Republican) 1,243 (36.42%) Marcus Molinaro (Conservative) 186 (5.45%) Pat Ryan (Working Families) 146 (4.28%) Write-In 9 (0.26%) Total Votes Cast 3,413 Total Ballots Cast 3,417

Democratic Primary for 19th Congressional District Results Jamie Cheney 200 (30.17%) Josh Riley 462 (69.68%) Write-In 0 (0.0%) Total Votes Cast 663 Total Ballots Cast 671

Republican Primary for 51st State Senate District Results Terry Bernardo 378 (28.46%) Peter K. Oberacker 945 (71.16%) Write-In 5 (0.38%) Total Votes Cast 1,328 Total Ballots Cast 1,335

Democratic Primary for 21st Congressional District Results Matt Castelli 912 (91.57%) Matt Putorti 81 (8.13%) Write-In 3 (0.30%) Total Votes Cast 996 Total Ballots Cast 1,011

Election results can be viewed at the Otsego County Board of Elections website at otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php