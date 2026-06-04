Firefighter Chris Hulse, Paramedic Bob Satriano, Captain Anthony Ferrara, Firefighter Frank King, Fire Police Officer Sheila Serbay, Assistant Chief Chris Satriano, Chief Billy Smith, Spectrum Supervisor Joe Strauss, Captain and Field Technician Joel Bostwick, Fire Police Officer Jim Tallman, Firefighter Chad Bellanger, and Firefighter Kristan Beloise at the presentation of Spectrum’s $1,000.00 Employee Community Grant to the Cooperstown Fire Department. Funding for the Volunteer Firefighter PPE Replacement Program will help replace aging, worn protective gear with modern, compliant equipment. (Photo provided)

Spectrum Awards $1,000 Grant to Cooperstown Fire Department

COOPERSTOWN—On Tuesday, June 2, Spectrum announced a donation of $1,000.00 to the Cooperstown Fire Department through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

The funding will support the Volunteer Firefighter PPE Replacement program. According to the release, the program provides essential personal protective equipment for volunteer firefighters in Cooperstown, helping ensure they have up-to-date gear to safely respond to fires and emergencies.

“We are grateful to Spectrum for this support, which will help us keep our volunteer firefighters safe with up-to-date protective equipment,” said William Smith, fire chief of Cooperstown Fire Department. “Contributions like this make a real difference for our department and the community we serve.”

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said John Connor, field operations for Charter Communications. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to nearly 650 local nonprofits in 35 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019, officials said. Grant recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety.

Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 92,000 U.S.-based employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.