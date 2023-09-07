Spirit of the City

ONEONTA—Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek presented members of the Oneonta Federated Garden Club with the Spirit of the City Award at the Common Council meeting on Tuesday, August 15. The club was organized 90 years ago and provides scholarships in addition to its work to beautify the city. Drnek cited the club’s community engagement, including an annual wreath-making workshop, plant sales and horticultural education programs. From left are: Laurie Trelease, Wendy Miller-Willis, Mayor Drnek, Kathy Grygiel, Sophie Richardson and Susan Lettis. (Photo provided)