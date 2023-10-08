Sports Snippets: October 8, 2023

Matthew Rubin Leads OHS Against Windsor

WINDSOR—The Oneonta boys soccer team shut out Windsor 4-0 on the road in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference game on Saturday, September 30. Matthew Rubin made three goals and an assist.

Tri-Valley League Roundup

MILFORD—Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs boys soccer defeated Laurens/Milford 2-1 in a Tri-Valley League game on Tuesday, September 26. Kris Cade led the offense with a goal and an assist.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Richfield Springs girls soccer rolled to a 4-0 victory over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton in TVL play on Tuesday, September 26. Cam Marshall scored a goal and made an assist.

LAURENS—Edmeston boys soccer defeated Laurens/Milford 2-1 on Thursday, September 28. Austin Galley scored his first varsity goal and made an assist for Edmeston.

GILBERTSVILLE—Sharon Springs girls soccer beat Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Thursday, September 28. Lilly Tessier made a goal and an assist.

SCHENEVUS—The Schenevus girls soccer team topped Richfield Springs 3-1 at home on Friday, September 29. Lily Competiello scored twice in the win, while Issy Seamon scored for RS. Leah Brundege made three saves in the win.

MILFORD—Milford girls soccer shut out Sharon Springs 4-0 on Saturday, September 30. Kara Mertz and Lexi Sutphin each made a goal and an assist. Julia Barown and Delaney Maison scored.

WORCESTER—Worcester boys soccer defeated rival Schenevus 4-1 at home on Friday, September 29, led by Derek Land’s two goals. Mehki Regg made the lone goal for Schenevus.

Hartwick, SUNY Oneonta Sports Wrapped

WOMEN’S SOCCER—Hartwick women’s soccer fought Utica University to a 1-1 tie at home on Thursday, September 27. Both teams displayed strong defensive ability. Utica scored in the 53rd minute, but senior Madi McGuire scored the tying goal for Hartwick in the 78th minute. Abigail McCleary and Jenna Mierek led the Hawks’ defense, holding Utica to just one shot in the second half. Hartwick moved to 4-3-2 for the season and 0-0-2 in the Empire 8 Conference.

FIELD HOCKEY—SUNY Oneonta field hockey recorded a season high in scoring to shut out Morrisville 8-0 on Wednesday, September 27. Senior Molly Geyer and junior Brooke Santos each made their first career goals in the win. Graduate student Morgan Fleming recorded a hat trick and senior Michaela Maniscalco finished with a goal and an assist. The Red Dragons moved to 3-5 for the season and 1-1 in the SUNY Athletic Conference.

MEN’S SOCCER—The number six-ranked SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team rolled past Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 2-0 to maintain an undefeated season on Wednesday, September 27. Sophomore Ali Somow, of Utica, scored early in the first half and assisted junior Luigi Prosperi’s 88th-minute goal.

“There was nothing in the game, but Ali was the difference today,” said head coach Iain Byrne. “He has that special quality to make something happen, and he’s so exciting to watch.”

Senior goalkeeper Nate Hanna made three saves in Oneonta’s sixth shutout of the season. The Red Dragons moved to 9-0 for the season.

Cooperstown Cross Country Competes at Herkimer

HERKIMER—The Cooperstown cross country teams visited the SUNY Herkimer campus for a meet hosted by Herkimer and attended by Adirondack and Sauquoit on Wednesday, September 27. Cooperstown’s varsity girls team fielded only two runners and therefore lost in team scoring, but Margaret Raffo placed second overall with a time of 20:49. Cate Bohler finished 12th (24:36).

On the boys’ side, the team defeated Adirondack and Herkimer but narrowly lost to Sauquoit in the only divisional pairing of the day. Cooperstown holds an 8-2 record in dual scoring in the conference. Carter Stevens won the race in 16:54. Jonah Hitchcock finished fifth (18:59) and freshman Owen Capozza Flannigan was eighth (19:50).

Cooperstown’s Annie Cooper (15:02) and Hu Agostino (12:29) won the 1.6-mile girls and boys junior high races, respectively. Maggie Heavner placed second (16:12).

Oneonta Cross Country Stuns at SUNY Fredonia

FREDONIA—SUNY Oneonta’s cross country teams made a strong showing at the Fredonia Kara Hall Memorial Invitational on Saturday, September 30. Four members of the women’s team finished in the top 10, including a first-place 6K finish in 22:50.9 by senior Megan Francoeur, giving the Red Dragons their second meet win of the year. Senior Olivia O’Donnell, of Oneonta, took fifth place with a time of 23:55.2, followed by junior Sabrinna Mena, freshman Gia Engel and senior Sierra Basco in seventh, ninth, and 12th, respectively.

On the men’s side, senior Jonthomas Bierman won the 8K race in a personal best time of 25:59.3. Oneonta finished second of seven teams, just behind Geneseo. Junior Gabe Burns finished fifth and sophomore Owen Sullivan took tenth. Bierman was named SUNY Athletic Conference runner of the week for the second time this season on Monday, October 2.

Six-Ranked Oneonta Soccer Takes First Loss

ONEONTA—The nationally-ranked SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season in a heartbreaking match against SUNY Brockport at home on Saturday, September 30. A goal in the 90th minute lifted Brockport to victory after a grueling, physical battle that had been tied scoreless. Sophomores Ali Somow, of Utica, and Milton Mancias Magana each made two shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Nate Hanna made three saves.

“It was a bit harsh conceding so late, but if you don’t score, you can’t win, so all credit to Brockport,” said Oneonta coach Iain Byrne. The Red Dragons fell to 9-1 for the season and 1-1 in the SUNY Athletic Conference.

Oneonta Women Fall at Brockport

BROCKPORT—The SUNY Oneonta women’s soccer team lost a seven-game undefeated streak with a 1-0 loss to Brockport on Saturday, September 30. The Golden Eagles outshot Oneonta 26-4, including three shots in the first six minutes, and finally cashed in with a goal in the 54th minute. Sophomore goalkeeper Bryanna Meehan put up a formidable fight, ending the game with a career-high 13 saves, including five in one five-minute period. The Red Dragons fell to 4-1-3 for the season and 1-1-1 in the SUNY Athletic Conference.