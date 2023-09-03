Troy Butler signs with the Colorado Rockies. (Photo provided)

Sports Briefs: September 3, 2023

Herkimer College Pitcher Selected in MLB Draft

FORT PLAIN—Herkimer College right-handed pitcher Troy Butler of Fort Plain was selected in the 20th round of the MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, July 11. Butler played for the generals this past season after transferring from Binghamton University. He racked up a 6-2 record and boasted a team-best 16.32 strikeouts per game in 44.2 innings pitched. Butler is the sixth Herkimer player to be drafted and the first under Lane Potter, who just completed his first season as head coach. Pitcher Dale Stanavich was drafted in the eighth round by the Miami Marlins in 2022.

“Troy has a big-time arm and a lot of upside to progress in the Rockies system,” Potter said in a release. “We’re all super excited that he gets the chance to live his dream and we can’t wait to watch him develop.”

Butler has agreed to terms with the team and will report to the Rockies’ rookie-level affiliate in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he will begin his professional career. He is a general studies major at Herkimer and is currently enrolled in the summer session.

SUNY Oneonta Athletics Announces Fall Schedules

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta Athletics has released its fall team schedules, with competition having begun on September 1 when the men’s and women’s cross country teams had their first meet at Delhi; the home opener will be the Oneonta Al Pastore Airfield Invite on Saturday, September 9. Men’s soccer began at Union College on September 1 and faces Hartwick at home at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 4. Women’s soccer opened against Hartwick at 4 p.m. on September 1. The first field hockey game was at Utica on September 1 and starts at home against Castleton University at noon on Saturday, September 9. Women’s tennis opened at home against Hartwick on Saturday, September 2. Men’s tennis has its first match at Drew on September 9 and starts at home against Farmingdale at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 8. Volleyball opened on September 1 at Susquehanna and hosts Hartwick on Saturday, September 23. For full team schedules or more information, visit https://oneontaathletics.com//.

Hill City Rollers Announces New Skater Camp

ONEONTA—Hill City Rollers, Otsego County’s roller derby team, is looking to train new skaters. The team will hold a camp for new skaters at 6 p.m. on Mondays beginning on September 25. No experience or gear is required, although participants are asked to bring their own helmet if they have one. The camp costs $7.00 per session, although a participant’s first time is free. All practices will take place at Interskate 88.

SUNY Softball Announces High School Recruiting Clinic

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta softball team will host its fall recruiting clinic on Sunday, September 17 at Red Dragon Softball Stadium. It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with additional pitching workshops from 1:15-2:15 p.m. It is intended for all high-school athletes, classes of 2024-2027, who want to improve their skills or demonstrate their abilities to the coaching staff. The cost is $80.00, or $100.00 for pitchers staying for the workshops. Visit the SUNY Oneonta Athletics website to learn more or register.

SUNY Oneonta Athletics Announces Evening Celebration

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta Athletics Department and Alumni Association announced that they will hold a celebratory evening from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. “An Evening with the Red Dragons” will honor the 20th anniversary of the 2003 women’s soccer national championship team, Oneonta’s Academic All-Americans and Hall of Fame Oneonta baseball coach Don Axtell. Athletes, alumni, friends, and guests of athletics are invited to a cocktail party and dinner. Dessert stations and a cash bar will be open all evening. Tickets are $55.00 and include a glass of champagne and one drink at the bar. Registration is required by September 1. The weekend of September 9-10 will feature a wide variety of athletic celebrations. Veterans of the women’s soccer program are invited to play an alumni game at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. It will be played with two 20-minute halves. Registration is required.