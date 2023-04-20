Sports Snippets: April 19, 2023

Compiled by WRILEY NELSON

Chamber To Host Pickup Softball at Doubleday

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce will host a community pickup softball game at Doubleday Field from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. The Friends of Doubleday Field will provide a brief introduction to the field’s history and facilities. Registration is required. The $20.00 admission includes snacks and T-shirts on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to register, visit www.wearecooperstown.com/chamber-events or contact the chamber at office@cooperstownchamber.org.

Hartwick’s Vaccarelli and Marten Lead Empire 8

ONEONTA—The Hartwick women’s lacrosse team is 10-2 for the season and continues to impress with a balanced lineup and star players. The Hawks are tied with Nazareth College at 4-1 in the Empire 8 Conference and lead the league in average goals, assists, shots, caused turnovers, and draw controls per game.

Two sophomores in particular have stood out in the past few weeks. Katrina Marten (attack), of Middlesex, New York hit career milestones in two consecutive games.

Marten led the Hawks in goals and assists against Utica University in an 18-12 loss on April 12. Her three assists brought her to 49 for the season, breaking the program single-season record with three games left to play. She scored six goals and posted four more assists in an April 15 victory over Alfred University, bringing her to 100 career points. Marten was selected as Empire 8 women’s lacrosse Player of the Week on April 3. She leads E8 in assists and points per game, and is tied with Sara Geiser of Medaille University for most assists in a single game.

Kristen Vaccarelli (midfielder), of Dix Hills, made her 100th career point against Russell Sage College on April 5. She has been E8 Player of the Week twice this season. She leads the conference in individual goals and shots per game. Vaccarelli received the Brunhilde Klinger Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Female Freshman Athlete in May of 2022 after leading the Hawks in nearly every offensive statistic.

Marten and Vaccarelli each received the 2022 Philip S. Wilder Jr. Award for Academic Distinction, which recognizes Hartwick athletes with a 3.5 GPA or better. They are tied with two other E8 players for most points in single game this season. With these two players leading a genuinely impressive lineup, Hartwick lacrosse can expect great success on and off the field for years to come.

CCS Softball Overcomes Solid Oriskany Team

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School softball beat Oriskany 5-2 on April 14. According to the team Twitter account, senior Dani Seamon threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs and an RBI. Katie Crippen, Savannah Kirkby and Bella Reich made two hits each.

Yellowjackets Come From Behind To Beat Windsor

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School baseball recovered from a six-run deficit to beat Windsor Central School on April 12. With two outs, the Yellowjackets made four straight hits in the bottom of the seventh to eke out an 8-7 victory. Senior outfielder Cameron Sitts went 4-for-4 with three RBI, including the walk-off single. Sitts broke the windshield of his own vehicle with a foul ball earlier in the game. The exciting game moved OHS to 7-0 for the season.

Chi Alpha Sigma Inducts 47 Student-Athletes

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta Athletics inducted 47 athletes into its chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma on April 12. Chi Alpha Sigma is a national organization that recognizes student-athletes who excel on and off the field. Varsity athletes who earn a cumulative GPA of 3.4 or higher, contribute to their team athletically, and behave as good citizens become eligible for nomination when they reach their junior year. This is Oneonta’s 26th class of inductees and the second largest in program history. It includes Oneonta High School graduate Olivia O’Donnell, a junior on the cross country and track and field teams.

Oneonta Softball Prevails 12-0 Over Unatego

ONEONTA—OHS softball beat Unatego 12-0 on April 10. Madie Dening threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts. Abbie Platt went 4-for-4 with two stolen bases.

Palmatier Athlete of the Week Twice in a Row

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta softball star Megan Palmatier of Bainbridge was named SUNYAC softball athlete of the week for the second straight time on Monday, April 10. Palmatier, a graduate student, racked up an impressive record in the Red Dragons’ 5-1 week, including a .471 batting average and a 1.294 slugging percentage. She finished the week 8-for-17 with three home runs, two triples, 11 RBI and seven runs.