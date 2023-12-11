Sports Snippets: December 11, 2023

COMPILED by WRILEY NELSON

Cooperstown Girls Split Tournament

DELHI—Cooperstown girls basketball lost in the opening round but won the consolation game at the Delaware Academy Dick Alwine Tournament on Friday and Saturday, December 1 and 2. Senior Rory Nelen and Junior Mia Kaltenbach scored 10 points each in the 74-38 loss to Greenwich. Nelen went on to lead the Hawkeyes to a 54-31 victory against Cambridge in the consolation game on Saturday with a game-high 22 points. She was named to the All-Tournament team and also contributed 12 rebounds, two steals and two assists.

High School Basketball Corner

GILBOA—Cherry Valley-Springfield boys basketball rolled to a 49-39 victory at Gilboa Central School on Thursday, November 30. Max Horvath led the Patriots with 15 points; Kristopher Cade added 11 and Dalton Stocking made 10.

SCHENEVUS—Worcester boys basketball defeated Windham 57-45 in the first round of the Schenevus Tournament on Friday, December 1. Matthew Sanders led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Head added 17 more points for the Wolverines.

The Schenevus boys rolled past Roxbury 68-59 in the first round of the same tournament. Jackson Reed led the way with 27 points.

WORCESTER—Worcester girls basketball crushed Gilboa/Windham 40-23 in a non-league game at home on Friday, December 1. Hailey Shalor added 23 points, including six three-pointers.

LAURENS—Laurens/Milford girls basketball fell 46-27 to Bainbridge-Guilford in the first round of the Pat Grasso Tournament at Laurens on Friday, December 1. L/M went on to top South Kortright 36-28 in the consolation game. Kyrah Andrades scored 14 points in the latter contest and was named to the All-Tournament team. Delaney Maison added 12 points.

ONEONTA—Oneonta girls basketball defeated Windsor 35-20 in the opening round of the Drago Tournament at Oneonta High School on Friday, December 1. Hayden Lefever led the Yellowjackets with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Oneonta fell 64-31 to Vestal in the championship game the next day. Selene Wellman scored 12 points and was named to the All-Tournament team. Lefever also made the all-star team, scoring eight points in the loss.

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown girls basketball rolled to a 69-33 victory over Dolgeville at home on Tuesday, December 5. Junior Mia Kaltenbach and sophomore Polly Kennedy each set a personal scoring record with 18 and 12 points, respectively. Senior Rory Nelen continued a strong start to the season with 14 points and five rebounds. The Hawkeyes improved to 2-2 for the season and will play Sauquoit in their first Center State Conference Division II Game on Friday, December 8.

LAURENS—Laurens/Milford girls basketball defeated Margaretville 52-23 at home on Tuesday, December 5. Kyrah Andrades and Brooke Mann led the win with 17 and 13 points, respectively.

SCHENEVUS—Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young girls basketball beat Schenevus 36-24 in a non-league road game on Tuesday, December 5. Gabby Seamon put away 12 points.

Coop Swimmers Remain Undefeated

UTICA—Cooperstown varsity swimming defeated Proctor 105-62 in a meet in Utica on Tuesday, December 5. Colton Kinley, Creighton Williams, Finn Morgan, Hayden Spencer, Hunter Kinley, Margaret Raffo, Shep Olsen and Sonam Gyamtso set new personal records. Aramini, Morgan and Olsen posted sectionals-qualifying times.