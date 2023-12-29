Sports Snippets: December 28, 2023

COMPILED by WRILEY NELSON

High School Hoops Corner

HARPURSVILLE—Unatego/Franklin boys defeated Harpursville 49-36 in a Midstate Athletic Conference road game on Thursday, December 14. Xander Johnson led the way with 14 points, followed by Braeden Johnson with nine.

The U/F boys fell 56-42 to West Canada Valley at home on Saturday, December 16. Xander Johnson scored 20 more points.

WATERVILLE—Cooperstown boys lost a Center State Conference non-division road game to Waterville 77-46 on Thursday, December 14. The Hawkeyes led after one quarter but were outscored thereafter. Charlie Lambert scored 18 points and made eight assists in the loss.

COOPERSTOWN—The Hawkeyes went on to defeat New York Mills 67-41 in a Division IV road game on Monday, December 18. Senior Charlie Lambert led Cooperstown with 24 points, five assists and four steals. Cooper Coleman scored 15 points, eight of which came in the first quarter. Cooper Bradley added eight points and 11 rebounds. Brody Murdock made 14 points and four assists.

Lambert continued to dominate in the Hawkeyes’ 82-55 blowout win against Unatego/Franklin on Wednesday, December 20. He set a personal record of 38 points, as well as eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. Coleman tied his own PR with 16 points. Xander Johnson scored 15 points for U/F in the loss.

In their final game before the holidays, Cooperstown defeated Sherburne-Earlville 67-53 at home on Friday, December 22. Lambert put away 23 more points, four assists and four steals. Murdock added 16 more points.

The Cooperstown girls’ team rolled to a crushing 68-18 victory over Morrisville-Eaton at home on Tuesday, December 19. Mia Kaltenbach scored a personal record of 22 points in the contest, followed by Rory Nelen with 19. The Hawkeyes moved to 5-2 for the season and 2-0 in their division, with five consecutive wins.

Unfortunately, they went on to lose 54-48 against Division II rivals Mount Markham on Thursday, December 21. Nelen scored 15 points in the loss and contributed six rebounds, three blocks, and two assists. Brenna Seamon had 13 points and Kaltenbach had 10.

MORRIS—Morris boys lost 64-58 to Frankfort-Schuyler in the first round of the Ray Clement Tournament at home on Friday, December 15. F-S took a 32-21 advantage into the second half and never looked back. Tiger Ross and Asa Dugan scored 22 and 13 points for the Mustangs in the loss, respectively.

The Morris boys beat Deposit-Hancock 70-66 in the consolation game the next day. Ross put away 27 more points and was named to the All-Tournament team. Dugan chipped in 18 points, including five three-pointers, and Ryan Murphy added 17 points.

On the girls’ side, Edmeston/Morris defeated Oxford 39-18 in the opening round of the Joan Martin Tournament at home on Friday, December 15. Molly Rifanburg scored 13 points in the win, followed by Haylie Lund with 10.

The E/M girls lost 48-45 to South Kortright in the championship game the next day. Rifanburg made 15 more points. Lund and Hannah Wist were named all-tournament players.

The E/M girls defeated Worcester 42-28 in home TVL game on Tuesday, December 19. Rifanburg scored 15 more points.

The Morris boys beat DeRuyter 76-53 at home on Friday, December 22. Murphy scored 22 points and made nine assists. Carter Swayer added 20 more points.

VAN HORNESVILLE—Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young boys crushed Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 72-38 in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday, December 15. Dylan Hosford and Bradyn Dunckel scored 27 and 26 points, respectively.

The RS/ODY boys defeated Canastota 59-45 in a non-league game on Thursday, December 21. Dunckel scored 25 points, including five three-pointers, in the win. Hosford put away 12 more.

GILBERTSVILLE—Franklin girls rolled to a 47-36 win against Gilbertsville-Mount Upton in a TVL road game on Friday, December 15. Shannon Kingsbury racked up 26 points, 16 steals and four assists for the Purple Devils.

The Schenevus girls also defeated G-MU 53-31 on Tuesday, December 19. Amber Burton and Sam Barrett put away 17 and 14 points, respectively.

ONEONTA—Oneonta boys fell 54-47 to Owego Free Academy in a home Southern Tier Athletic Conference game on Friday, December 15. Mayka Morrison and Grayson Brockington scored 13 points each.

The Oneonta girls’ team fell to Owego 65-32 the next day. Hayden Lefever scored 12 points in the loss.

The OHS boys beat Sidney 63-45 in the I-88 Showdown game on Monday, December 18. Brady Carr scored 14 points, followed by Maddox Imperato with 12.

Oneonta girls lost 45-35 to Delhi in a non-league game on Wednesday, December 20. Selene Wellman scored 13 points for the Yellowjackets in the loss. Kylie Carr made 13 rebounds.

OHS boys lost a heartbreaking 41-40 non-league game to Cobleskill-Richmondville on Friday, December 22. Carr and Morrison scored 14 points each.

EDMESTON—Edmeston boys rolled past Cherry Valley-Springfield 62-35 in a home TVL game on Friday, December 15. Izek Richards and Landon Wust scored 16 points each in the win. Dalton Stocking put up 13 points in the loss for the Patriots.

GILBOA—Worcester boys beat Gilboa 47-40 in a non-league road game on Friday, December 15. Matthew Sanders and Tyler Head added 18 and 14 points in the win, respectively.

SHARON SPRINGS—CV-S girls defeated Sharon Springs 56-22 in a TVL game on Tuesday, December 19. Brin Whiteman and Mia Dubben scored 17 and 13 points.

The CV-S boys also rolled past Sharon Springs 64-27 on Wednesday, December 20. Duane Lefevre scored 12 points for the Patriots; Max Horvath and Alex Rockwell put away 10 points each.

SCHENEVUS—The Schenevus boys defeated G-MU 74-50 at home on Wednesday, December 20. Jackson Reed led the effort with 23 points, followed by Allen Osborne with 19. Devon Hartwell put away 15 points for G-MU.

WORCESTER—Worcester boys defeated Jefferson/Stamford 52-36 in the consolation game of the Lee Fisher Tournament on Wednesday, December 20. Tyler Head scored 20 points and was named to the all-tournament team.

The Worcester girls beat Sharon Springs 56-32 in a TVL road game the next night. Hailey Shalor put away 27 points, including eight three-pointers.