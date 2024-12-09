Sports Snippets: December 9, 2024

Coop Football Wins Finale

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown football pushed to a 30-8 victory over Notre Dame in their season finale at Paul Lambert Field on Saturday, November 2. Junior Brenin Dempsey threw for three touchdowns and scored on a 35-yard run right before the half. The Hawkeyes finished the season 3-5.

XC Runs Harvest Classic

HAGAMAN—Cooperstown cross country raced in Amsterdam’s Harvest Classic Invitational at Bob’s Trees on Saturday, November 2. The boys finished seventh in a field of 12 complete teams, led by junior Jonah Hitchcock in ninth place (16:30). Owen Capozza Flannigan came in 24th (17:26), followed by Hu Agostino (32nd, 17:54), Elias MacLeish (57th, 18:47) and Theo Feury (84th, 21:24). Although the Hawkeyes were unable to field a full team in the varsity girls race, Nora Craig finished 13th in 20:26 and took more than 90 seconds off her time from last year. Olivia Temp took 24th place in 21:15.

Soccer Seasons End

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown girls soccer fell 2-1 to Frankfort-Schuyler in the first round of the Section III Class C playoffs on Tuesday, October 22. Junior Mia Pelcer scored with 10 minutes remaining in the game with an assist by senior Annelise Jensen. Senior Brenna Seamon made 10 saves. The Hawkeyes finished the season 8-9.

The boys team defeated F-S 1-0 in their opening round match on Wednesday, October 23. Senior Cooper Bradley scored early in the game, and junior Cooper Coleman made five saves. The Hawkeyes fell 3-0 to number 2-seed Tully in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 25. Coleman recorded three more saves.

XC Wins Division

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown boys cross country team won the Center State Conference Division II title at the championships in Westmoreland on Saturday, October 26. Jonah Hitchcock, Owen Capozza Flannigan, Nora Craig and Olivia Temp were all named all-stars. Although they were unable to field a complete team, Craig finished 14th overall and Temp came in 20th. The boys finished third in a field of nine complete teams. Hitchcock led the pack in 12th place.